AdHive (ADH) Trading Down 11.6% This Week

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded down 31.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. AdHive has a total market cap of $93,566.09 and approximately $40.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AdHive has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One AdHive token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AdHive alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000406 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 70.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AdHive

ADH is a token. It launched on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv . The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.