ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners raised shares of ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

ADTN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. 10,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $16.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $114.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ADTRAN will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,600.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ADTRAN by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ADTRAN by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ADTRAN by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,483,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,668,000 after acquiring an additional 30,560 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ADTRAN by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,133,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,989,000 after acquiring an additional 171,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ADTRAN by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 45,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

