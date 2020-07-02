Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded 39.5% lower against the US dollar. Advanced Internet Blocks has a market cap of $70.99 million and approximately $7,152.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00454228 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00013852 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000717 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003412 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000417 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Advanced Internet Blocks

Advanced Internet Blocks (CRYPTO:AIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,413,254,180 coins and its circulating supply is 24,213,254,183 coins. The official website for Advanced Internet Blocks is aib.iobond.com

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Trading

Advanced Internet Blocks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Internet Blocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

