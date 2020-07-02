AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Up to $2.92

AEGON (NYSE:AEG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.79, but opened at $2.92. AEGON shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 2,827,800 shares traded.

AEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AEGON in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Get AEGON alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in AEGON during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in AEGON during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in AEGON during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in AEGON during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in AEGON during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.