Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.46

Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and traded as high as $3.55. Akers Biosciences shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 566,885 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25.

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. Akers Biosciences had a negative net margin of 489.84% and a negative return on equity of 110.03%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akers Biosciences stock. Sabby Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) by 90.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC owned about 1.90% of Akers Biosciences worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Akers Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKER)

Akers Biosciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company's marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness.

