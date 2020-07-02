Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Northland Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

ASPS traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $14.23. 4,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,251. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $113.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 52.72% and a negative return on equity of 242.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 48,733 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $416,179.82. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 86,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

