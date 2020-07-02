American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.71.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra cut their price target on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.28. 200,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,305,900. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.71 and its 200-day moving average is $106.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in American Express by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in American Express by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 17,971 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.