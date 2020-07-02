Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Gap Up to $4.53

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $4.53. Amyris shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 2,847,900 shares traded.

AMRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Get Amyris alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $742.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $29.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Amyris Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Kung purchased 3,689,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $11,067,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at $16,620,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amyris by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,446,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,716 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Amyris by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,890,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 525,606 shares during the last quarter. KPCB XII Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris during the 1st quarter worth $647,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amyris by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 234,634 shares during the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.