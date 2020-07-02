Analysts Anticipate Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $431.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) will announce sales of $431.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $398.67 million and the highest is $455.30 million. Snap reported sales of $388.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNAP. Citigroup lowered Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Snap from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

In other news, insider Jared Grusd sold 32,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $439,816.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,235,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,175,011. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $159,062.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,715,885 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,718.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,287,609 shares of company stock valued at $154,195,151 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. State Street Corp grew its position in Snap by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,266,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,290,000 after purchasing an additional 815,953 shares during the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth $1,950,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth $105,871,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Snap by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 940,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 491,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth $4,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

SNAP traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $23.22. The company had a trading volume of 18,479,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,632,168. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 1.79. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

