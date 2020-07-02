Analysts Expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $400.10 Million

Analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will post sales of $400.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $389.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $410.70 million. Hilltop posted sales of $420.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $382.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.55 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 12.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

HTH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Hilltop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $258,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 722,037 shares in the company, valued at $14,917,284.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $291,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 460.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,429,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth $28,187,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 167.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,164,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,614,000 after acquiring an additional 729,015 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth $11,492,000. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter worth $5,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.80. 250,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,065. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86. Hilltop has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $26.28.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

