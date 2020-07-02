Analysts Expect MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) to Post $0.70 EPS

Equities analysts expect MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. MarineMax reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $308.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.96 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

HZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $40,541.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,482 shares in the company, valued at $391,393.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Oglesby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MarineMax stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $22.68. 268,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

