Analysts Expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) to report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.30). Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $1,087,000. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,605,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 749,728 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,848,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,618,000 after purchasing an additional 429,759 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 104.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 478,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 244,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,071,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 227,344 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RYAM traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 424,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 4.04. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.