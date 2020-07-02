Analysts Expect Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) to post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Under Armour reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 850%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

UAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Under Armour from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,462,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,952,607. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.19. Under Armour has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Under Armour by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,608,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,284,000 after acquiring an additional 25,887 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Under Armour by 31.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 117.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 819,142 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 58,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 9,225.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 53,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 52,953 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

