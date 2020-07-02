Analysts Set Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Price Target at $37.82

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.82.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMT. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,531,000 after purchasing an additional 767,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,139,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,599,000 after acquiring an additional 648,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,532,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,202,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,702,000 after acquiring an additional 484,906 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 466,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AIMT traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,620. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. Aimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

