Analysts Set Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) PT at C$5.14

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HBM shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of HBM traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,405. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -2.64. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$1.66 and a one year high of C$7.30.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$329.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$365.64 million. Analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

