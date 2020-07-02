Analysts Set Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Target Price at $31.82

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on MOMO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Momo from $34.00 to $33.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Momo from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Momo during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Momo by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Momo during the first quarter worth $166,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in Momo during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Momo by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MOMO traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 327,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,151,963. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Momo has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $40.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $3.00. Momo had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Momo will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

