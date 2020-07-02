AO World (LON:AO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $126.83

AO World PLC (LON:AO)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.83 and traded as high as $147.60. AO World shares last traded at $146.20, with a volume of 325,445 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AO World to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 165 ($2.03) in a report on Friday, May 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AO World from GBX 93 ($1.14) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 132.50 ($1.63).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 128.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 87.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.63 million and a PE ratio of -58.16.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

