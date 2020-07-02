APR Coin Trading 2.9% Higher This Week (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and TOPBTC. During the last week, APR Coin has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. APR Coin has a total market capitalization of $28,544.88 and $3.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.94 or 0.01020074 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000815 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010353 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011020 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000248 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011091 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,064,911 coins. APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, TOPBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

