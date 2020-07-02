Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) will announce ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.39). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 601,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,663. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $163.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Kendall sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 638,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,106.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 982,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,633,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $743,500. Company insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 373.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 38,127 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 95,381 shares during the period. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.