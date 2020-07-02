Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.05

Shares of Arena REIT No 1 (ASX:ARF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and traded as low as $2.00. Arena REIT No 1 shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 722,507 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $616.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$2.05 and its 200 day moving average is A$2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This is a boost from Arena REIT No 1’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. Arena REIT No 1’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.09%.

Arena REIT is an ASX300 listed property group that owns, manages and develops social infrastructure property assets across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure property assets is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

