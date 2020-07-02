Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.99

Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and traded as low as $0.89. Auris Medical shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 51,500 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EARS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Auris Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auris Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.44% of Auris Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Auris Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:EARS)

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

