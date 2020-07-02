AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AN. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

NYSE AN traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.47. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.07.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 13.97%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,882,000 after buying an additional 42,068 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,663,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,763,000 after buying an additional 45,051 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 15.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,612,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,428,000 after buying an additional 602,718 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,419,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,308,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,118,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

