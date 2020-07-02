Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Gap Up to $16.11

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.43, but opened at $16.11. Ballard Power Systems shares last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 3,385,000 shares changing hands.

BLDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.35 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. Research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 38.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 46.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,575,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after buying an additional 820,608 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 61,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

