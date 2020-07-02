Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BSMX. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of BSMX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 48,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,250. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $8.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,364,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,052,000 after purchasing an additional 170,232 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,750,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,112,000 after purchasing an additional 214,443 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,120,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 26.0% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,486,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,460,000 after buying an additional 513,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the first quarter worth about $5,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

