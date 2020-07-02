Beaxy (BXY) Price Up 19.9% Over Last Week

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One Beaxy token can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $2,249.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beaxy Token Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,256,388 tokens. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com .

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

