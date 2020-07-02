Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

BDRFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

BDRFY stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.13. 1,116,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,047. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

