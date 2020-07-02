Belden (NYSE:BDC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

BDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Belden from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Belden in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Belden from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $34.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.81.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.88. The company had a trading volume of 12,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,759. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.07. Belden has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.78.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $463.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.50 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Belden will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

