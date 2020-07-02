Bezop (BEZ) Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Bezop has a market capitalization of $163,052.30 and approximately $129.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezop token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinBene, Sistemkoin and IDEX. During the last week, Bezop has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.89 or 0.01697044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00168810 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00109525 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bezop Token Profile

Bezop’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bezop’s official website is bezop.io . Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork . The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Exrates, CoinBene, IDEX, Sistemkoin, Livecoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

