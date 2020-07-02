BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBL shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBL. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 61.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1,359.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBL traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.75. 1,296,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.