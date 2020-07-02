Binance Coin Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for $15.55 or 0.00170069 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a market cap of $2.42 billion and approximately $155.70 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.01706100 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00052982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00110091 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 179,883,949 coins and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Binance Coin Coin Trading

Binance Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

