BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Shares Gap Down to $0.83

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.86, but opened at $0.83. BIO-key International shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 6,170,700 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.34.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 721.57% and a negative return on equity of 562.09%.

BIO-key International Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

