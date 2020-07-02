BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

BLFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

NASDAQ BLFS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.04. The company had a trading volume of 114,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,322. The stock has a market cap of $397.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.18.

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 1,904,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $20,000,001.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $169,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,405.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 635,826 shares of company stock valued at $9,279,036. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $2,684,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1,607.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 45,540 shares during the period. 59.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

