Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) will report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Boise Cascade posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,071,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,495,000 after acquiring an additional 261,315 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after acquiring an additional 222,900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 273.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 244,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 178,893 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 365,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 156,854 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCC traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.45. 156,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

