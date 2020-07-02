BoutsPro Achieves Market Capitalization of $111,532.90 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last week, BoutsPro has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BoutsPro has a market cap of $111,532.90 and $29,288.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoutsPro token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.34 or 0.01693941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00168486 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00052190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00109613 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BoutsPro Token Profile

BoutsPro launched on March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

BoutsPro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

