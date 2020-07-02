Brokerages Anticipate Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Hostess Brands reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hostess Brands to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 324,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $4,028,538.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 324,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,538.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 923,577 shares of company stock valued at $11,404,709. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 135.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 55.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TWNK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,889. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

