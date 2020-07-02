Brokerages Anticipate Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) will announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Laureate Education posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Laureate Education.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $1.02. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $528.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.48 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $10.15. 1,009,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.78. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90.

In other news, CFO Jean-Jacques Charhon bought 101,118 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $903,994.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,122.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 811.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 82.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

