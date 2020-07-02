Brokerages Expect Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) will report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.60. Fortive reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.46 per share, with a total value of $1,089,200.00. Also, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 34,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $2,132,815.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,441.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,454 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Fortive by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FTV traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $67.66. 2,992,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,362. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average of $66.94. Fortive has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $82.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

