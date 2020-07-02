Brokerages Expect Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $918.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) will report $918.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hertz Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $829.58 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. Hertz Global posted sales of $2.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hertz Global will report full year sales of $6.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.60 billion to $8.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hertz Global.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Hertz Global had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Consumer Edge cut Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hertz Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 55,342,109 shares of Hertz Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $39,846,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincent J. Intrieri sold 18,439 shares of Hertz Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $79,472.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,921 shares in the company, valued at $81,549.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,414,173 shares of company stock worth $39,981,724. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hertz Global during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Hertz Global during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Hertz Global during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hertz Global by 277.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hertz Global during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000.

HTZ stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.47. 20,735,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,846,984. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $200.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.40. Hertz Global has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hertz Global (HTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.