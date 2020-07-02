Brokerages Expect NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) will announce $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.61. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.97 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 68.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In other news, President James D. Dondero acquired 94,500 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $2,061,045.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 149,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,569.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 244,191 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 295.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,254 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.02. The company had a trading volume of 220,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,535. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $858.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.