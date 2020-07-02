Brokerages Set Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Target Price at $44.09

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.09.

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 245,292 shares of company stock worth $8,743,527. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,393,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,099,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average of $40.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

