Brokerages Set Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) PT at $14.58

Shares of Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLAR shares. BidaskClub cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Clarus in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Clarus from $16.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.58. The company had a trading volume of 235,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,477. The company has a market capitalization of $347.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.17. Clarus has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 million. Clarus had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 13.9% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,244,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,994,000 after acquiring an additional 274,139 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,208,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,949,000 after acquiring an additional 169,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 3.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 229,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

