Brokerages Set Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target at $15.50

Shares of Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

GDEN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Golden Entertainment stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 388,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.34. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $21.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $207.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.13 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sean T. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 2,695.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

