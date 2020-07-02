Brokerages Set Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target at $197.40

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HELE shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Helen of Troy from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Helen of Troy from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, CL King upped their price target on Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of HELE stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.92. 116,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,304. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $198.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $442.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

