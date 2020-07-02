Brokerages Set QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) PT at $49.75

Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QADA shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on QAD from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sidoti cut their price target on QAD from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.49. 35,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,345. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $843.76 million, a P/E ratio of -61.01 and a beta of 1.02. QAD has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.71%.

In other QAD news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $110,124.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,075,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $84,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,166,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,928,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,110. 46.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QADA. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in QAD by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 499,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after purchasing an additional 307,871 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in QAD by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QAD by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 257,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 51,909 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in QAD by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 306,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 41,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in QAD by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

