Brokerages Set Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) PT at $18.56

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VYGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $37.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of VYGR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.96. 9,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,851. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.56 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.13. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, insider Omar Khwaja sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $45,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,500 shares in the company, valued at $732,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $26,304.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,534 shares in the company, valued at $447,064.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. AXA acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

