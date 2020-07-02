Burst Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.30 Million (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Burst coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Burst has a market cap of $8.30 million and approximately $12,039.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Burst Coin Profile

Get Burst alerts:

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,097,325,950 coins. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Burst can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burst and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.