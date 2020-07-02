Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Receives $42.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Camden National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Ann W. Bresnahan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.78 per share, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Camden National by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden National by 33.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Camden National by 20.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Camden National by 63.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden National stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.98. 49,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87. Camden National has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Camden National had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Camden National’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

