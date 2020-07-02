Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.10

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and traded as low as $4.65. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 660,200 shares changing hands.

CAPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $65.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 6.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.89% and a negative net margin of 750.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capricor Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) by 106.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,272 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.97% of Capricor Therapeutics worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

