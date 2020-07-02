Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.40.

CARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

In related news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 12,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $200,888.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,873.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,090 shares of company stock worth $867,532. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.52. 426,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,424. The firm has a market cap of $800.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.94. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.83% and a negative net margin of 480.29%. The company had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 million. On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

