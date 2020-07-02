Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardtronics plc provides ATM services primarily in North America and Europe. The company is at the convergence of retailers, financial institutions, prepaid card programs and the customers they share. Cardtronics, Inc., formerly known as Cardtronics plc, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CATM. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cardtronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of Cardtronics stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.28. 11,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.56. Cardtronics has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.67.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardtronics will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul A. Gullo purchased 1,100 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.13 per share, for a total transaction of $27,643.00. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 100,000 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $2,410,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 195,450 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,637. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth $300,000.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

